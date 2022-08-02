Mark Golding reiterates call for $40-billion spend to help poor Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding expressed pleasure with the quality of exhibitions that were at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in Clarendon over the holiday weekend, but stressed that farmers need to get meaningful subsidies from the Government to effectively cushion the blows of the ongoing global challenges and be positioned to help to grow the economy.

While speaking with Loop News at the event on Monday, Golding reiterated his call for the Government to spend $40 billion overall — two per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) — to cushion groups in several segments of the society and population that are experiencing challenges, including farmers.

He said there are numerous areas of agriculture with great potential for significant growth, as the country has competitive advantages, which should be exploited.

Despite significant pushback against the proposal, for some time, including from the Government and some major leadership figures in the private sector, Golding has stood his ground on the subject matter and was at it again at Denbigh.