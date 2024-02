Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections.

The polls are set for February 26, with Nomination Day being February 8.

Speaking with media representatives while conducting a tour in St Mary, Golding said the PNP is ready for the elections, in which he said the electorate will be sending the Government a signal of discontent.