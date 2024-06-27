Mark Malabver the new Teacher’s Association president-elect

Mark Malabver, principal of Yallahs High School in St Thomas, has been elected as the president-elect of the Jamaica Teachers Association for 2024 after defeating six other candidates.

The voting took place from June 17 to 21. The other candidates in the election were Dorian Allen Rainford, a teacher from Convent of Mercy Alpha Academy; Eaton McNamee, principal of Broadleaf Primary and Infant in Manchester; Georgia Green, vice-principal of St James High; Jermaine Williams, a teacher at Manning’s High in Westmoreland; Terrian Okeef Saunders, a teacher at Donald Quarrie High in Kingston; and Suzette Baker Tulloch, principal of Foga Road Infant in Clarendon.

A total of 11,836 votes were cast in the election, and Mark Malabver secured 3,123 votes, leading to his victory.

The official proclamation of the winner will take place at the JTA’s 60th annual conference scheduled for August 19th to 21, 2024, at the Ocean Coral Spring in Duncans, Trelawny.