Mark Myers is new JAMPRO chairman Loop Jamaica

Business leader Mark Myers has been appointed as the new board chairman of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO).

The announcement was made by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, who noted that Myers will bring a wealth of experience as a seasoned business leader, having already made significant contributions to the economy.

“His appointment as chairman of JAMPRO is fitting, as it strategically aligns with our Ministry’s vision to elevate Jamaica’s export, investment, manufacturing and service capabilities. Together, we are focused on propelling substantial growth in export revenues, attracting local and foreign investments to the Jamaican economy, and generating valuable employment opportunities within our nation,” Senator Hill told JIS News.

For his part, the board chairman expressed his enthusiasm, noting: “I am deeply honoured to step into the role of chairman at JAMPRO, an organisation I have been proud to serve as a board member in the past.”

Myers added that “working closely with the new President, Shullette Cox, the full Board, and the entire JAMPRO team, I believe we are well positioned to refocus on the organisation’s core mandate – to promote exports and investments – as we seek to bolster Jamaica’s economic growth and drive Jamaica’s business brand in the international marketplace”.

Prior to his new role, Myers has had a profound impact on Jamaica’s economic landscape, helping to shape the dynamics of commerce within the country.

His dedication to driving growth, innovation, and social impact underscores his unwavering commitment to national development.

In addition to his corporate leadership roles, he has been extensively involved in civic organisations and has served on distinguished Boards, including the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica Observer, and the Bank of Jamaica.

Myers’ appointment follows that of former Board Chairman Melanie Subratie.

The 14 members of the board at JAMPRO are Board Chairman Mark Myers; Deputy Chairman Ian Levy, and members Yoni Epstein, Max Jardim, Delano Seiveright, Taneisha Ingleton, Vinay Walia, Christopher McPherson, Opal Whyte, Kevin O’Brien Chang, L. Robert Honeyghan, Michelle Lawe, Deveta McLaren, and Jo-Anne Archibald.