Mark X search in Portmore leads to gun find, three arrested Loop Jamaica

Possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition charges have been laid against three men following an incident along Port Henderson main road in Portmore, St Catherine on Friday, May 31.

Charged are:

23-year-old Javany Havie, a document clerk of Oakdane Avenue, Kingston 1121-year-old Shamoe Wakeland, a mechanic, and24-year-old Ramani Henry, a call centre agent, both of Mahoe Drive, Kingston.

Reports from the Bridgeport police are that about 2:30 pm, the police was on patrol when a grey Toyota Mark X motorcar was seen parked along the mentioned roadway with all three men aboard.

The men were accosted and a search was conducted of the vehicle, during which a black Taurus pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges was found under the front passenger seat.

The men were arrested and subsequently charged.

Their court date is being finalised.