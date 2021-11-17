Market-based interest rates to rise further | Loop Jamaica

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has further increased the policy interest rate, this time by 50 basis points to two per cent.

The rate increase takes effect today, November 17, and follows an increase in October, ending a 13-year streak of holding or cutting interest rates.

This reduction in the level of monetary accommodation will cause market-based interest rates to rise further. The rate increase will also make saving in Jamaican dollars more attractive and borrowing in Jamaican dollars more expensive.

Accompanying this rate increase, the BOJ said it decided to maintain other measures to contain Jamaican dollar liquidity expansion.

“These effects are intended to temper the demand for foreign currency and hence moderate the pace of depreciation in the exchange rate; and, generally, reduce demand in the economy and with it the ability of businesses to pass on price increases to consumers,” the BOJ said.

According to the BOJ, the adjustment was necessary to limit the second-round effects of recent shocks and to guide inflation back within the target range over the next two years.

Monetary policy decisions ensure that inflation — the annual increase in the prices of consumer goods and services — remains within the bank’s inflation target of four per cent to six per cent.

At 8.2 per cent at September 2021, inflation remains above the upper limit of the BOJ’s target range.

The BOJ pointed to large increases in international commodity and shipping prices as the principal contributor to domestic inflation rising above target. Significant upward price impetuses from a shock to agricultural prices and a one-off increase in regulated transportation and energy prices were also factors.

As for the future, the bank is projecting that inflation will average 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent over the next two years.

The BOj said inflation will continue to breach the upper limit of its target range over the next 10 to 12 months at higher rates than previously forecasted and is projected to peak in the range of eight to nine per cent over this period.

The BOJ’s Monetary Policy Committee said it has written to the Ministry of Finance and Public Service to explain the cause of the inflation breach, the measures taken to restore inflation to the target range, and the short-term inflation outlook.

The BOJ will announce its next policy decision on December 20, 2021.