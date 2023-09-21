Market downturn fails to dampen JPS Preference shares’ surge Loop Jamaica

Amidst a backdrop of market-wide declines, JPS Preference shares emerged as the standout performers during Wednesday’s trading session on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

The shares posted a notable gain of 29 per cent, reaching a substantial value of $56.99.

Coming in a close second was Consolidated Bakeries, which recorded an 18 per cent increase, propelling its share price to $2.47.

Following suit, Derrimon Trading mirrored this performance, matching an 18 per cent gain, pushing its stock price to $1.93.

Top declining stocks were Eppley preference shares down 18 per cent to $5.58, Key Insurance down 15 per cent to $2.35, Mayberry Investments down 14 per cent to $7.01, Pulse Investments down 15 per cent to $1.81, and Honey Bund down 11 per cent to $6.05.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,372.25 points (0.42 per cent) to close at 325,607.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 31,106,630 valued at $122,798,118.46.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,603.18 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 311,845.95 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,914,260 valued at $86,517,287.67.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 13.23 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 3,783.25 points and the volume traded amounted to 26,192,370 valued at $36,280,830.79.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 255.62 points (0.07 per cent) to close at 345,947.18 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,893,012 valued at $84,489,546.01.

The JSE Select Index declined by 55.81 points (0.73 per cent) to close at 7,573.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,540,217 valued at $43,300,101.13.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 2.33 points (0.92 per cent) to close at 256.33 points and the volume traded amounted to 218,675 valued at $32,659.10.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 101 stocks of which 37 advanced, 49 declined and 15 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 31,106,630 units valued at $122,798,118.46.