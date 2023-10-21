‘Marketing genius’ Romeich says no job seeker paid entry fee at fair Loop Jamaica

Businessman and artiste manager Romeich Major, who staged a job fair on Friday that was promoted as having a $1,000 entry fee, says the charge was part of his marketing plan.

The pronouncement, which came days after public backlash and him defending the cover fee, was made by the popular businessman in a video interview with Irie FM during the job fair on Friday. He also said no one who turned up to the job fair, which was looking to fill 150 positions, paid an entry fee.

“Mi is a marketing genius…we’ve seen the work that I’ve done,” Major said. “You see wid Jamaicans, if you’re doing something free, yuh have two things: you’re gonna be bombarded by people weh nuh make no sense and then di people dem weh make sense ago say, ‘Why him a do sumn free? I’m not interested’.”

He also highlighted how much he has contributed to the culture and the country, pointing out that he will always “defend Jamaica”.

However, Major admitted, that he was “shocked” by the public furore, sharing that people were “attacking” his girl and his family. He also said that people labelling him as a “scammer” made him “really feel a way”.

“For someone that has done so much for the culture and for the people, what could I be scamming people $1,000? I am a popular manager, businessman, marketer; mi income is strong, mi nuh need fi a do dat to people,” he said. “Mi really feel a way when people did a say dat, but there was never, ever a charge dat I was going to charge.

“This execution is costing me roughly about $350,000, and I am here to see maybe 4 to 500 people to interview,” he added.

Driving home the point that Friday’s job fair was not a “money thing”, Major disclosed that he makes his money from entertainment, keeping events, and working with corporate Jamaica.

“If me was a person weh follow people, the amount a people weh a say don’t keep it… but mi know weh mi did a do…” Major said, adding that he got approval from the relevant ministry to host the job fair.

Besides the 150 spaces he was looking to fill through the job fair, the Romeich Entertainment and Major Marketing boss said his business associates also asked him to find potential employees for them.

Insisting that Jamaicans have to see things to believe them, Major said that leading up to December, he will showcase his new employees and have them share their experiences.

Earlier this week, Major was heavily criticised over a decision to charge an entry fee of $1,000 for a job fair that had available positions for editors, sound engineers, producers, dressmakers, marketing executives, musicians, graphic artists, photographers, and promotion girls.

Amid the criticism, he responded:

“I am doing something that has never been done in Jamaica – sorting jobs for peeps, and you all talking s%$t because there is an entry fee of 1K (J$1,000) to get (an) interview for a job that will pay you thousands of dollars?”

The job fair was held at his headquarters on 1-1/2 Campbells Boulevard in the Corporate Area.