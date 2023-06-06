Marlene Malahoo Forte’s mom was told to abort her many times Loop Jamaica

A senior member of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, Marlene Malahoo Forte, has made it clear that she will not support the legalisation of abortion under any circumstances.

Malahoo Forte, the minister of legal and constitutional affairs, made her position known on Tuesday during her contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate at Gordon House.

She did so while giving an update on the work of the Constitutional Reform Committee that is tasked with transitioning Jamaica from a Constitutional Monarchy with King Charles as Head of State, to a Republic.

She made her position on abortion known while assuring that the Government would not be repealing pre-existing laws for which the Church, “which has been the moral vanguard of the society on many fronts, is particularly interested…”

Concerns have been raised that the reform of the constitution could lead to the repeal of the country’s buggery laws and the legalisation of same-sex marriages, among other hot button issues for Jamaicans.

Yet, Malahoo Forte said Jamaica was a nation with many problems, “and we’re going to have to work out these problems, we’re going to have to hear from each other because we’re going to have to learn to live better with our differences”.

Then she sought to provide assurances.

“This Andrew Holness-led administration is on no path to collide with the Church or any other well-thinking member of the Jamaican society on issues which define the fabric of our society, even in the presence of challenges,” she declared.

She then told her colleagues that “we have a lot to work out, because we have a motto that says ‘Out of Many, One People’, before turning to the issue of abortion which has proven to be a divisive topic in Jamaican society, while admitting that it was not in her speech.

Malahoo Forte said she will not support any push to legalise abortion in Jamaica for deeply personal reasons.

“I say to people that changing the law for abortion will never be my platform for the simple reason that my mother told me that when she was pregnant with me, at every stage of her pregnancy, she was told to abort me, every stage,” the minister shared.

“She was told that if she didn’t abort me she would die or I would die, or we would be ill. I, in honour of my mother, and respect for my own life, take a certain position,” she added.

While noting that others may have different views on the issue, Malahoo Forte said: “I’m just saying, me, from my own history, my own narrative, (the) circumstances around my own life, the abortion issue is not mine, let me just make it clear.”