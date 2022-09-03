Fans of the Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta may have been excited to see ‘the Jamaica trip’ span three episodes.

But, more specifically, fans of RHOA cast mates Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss, who enjoyed their friendship, may not have been pleased to see the rift between the two play out on TV.

That rift somehow started and ended – however briefly, in Jamaica.

On the last day in the tropics, Hampton and Burruss rekindled their relationship over a bucket of Jamaican KFC chicken.

Now, there’s a distinction, and Jamaicans will remind anyone willing to listen as many Jamaicans worship at the shrine of KFC.

Up until publishing time, Twitter users were debating whether the ‘$5 decrease’ or the announcement of a price drop was worth it or not. Ergo, the fried chicken business in Jamaica is thriving.

In her sidebar interview that aired on the show recently, Hampton said “Everyone says that KFC chicken is the bomb in Jamaica, compared to the states…the smell alone is just ooof”.

For many years, Jamaicans travelling to the US have made it a point of their travel duty to transport the ?ber-popular fried chicken, so it was no surprise that Hampton, a well-connected resident of Atlanta, learnt of this ‘non-tradition’ tradition.

Hampton ensured she bought a bucket of KFC chicken in Montego Bay before boarding her flight back home.

And, as she recounts in the video, her rift with castmate Kandi Burruss would soon end after the latter got a whiff of KFC chicken while checking her bags at the Donald Sangster International Airport.

The rift, as they (don’t) say, was history.

The trip to Jamaica was initiated by Jamaican-born Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross and hubby Aaron – who’d struck a deal with the interactive fitness and workout app: iFIT – and opted to film in Jamaica.

This, the 14th season of RHOA, was Ross’ first season as a cast member. This was tied into Ross’ storyline as a way for her to introduce herself to viewers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have collectively visited and recorded many episodes on The Rock, and have recorded in Montego Bay, Kingston, and Ocho Rios.