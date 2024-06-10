Martha Miller inspires at 11th annual Joan Duncan Memorial Lecture Loop Jamaica

Martha Miller, the first female CEO of National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ) Limited, delivered an inspiring keynote address at the 11th Annual Joan Duncan Memorial Lecture, held at the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

The event, a collaborative initiative between the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and UTech’s Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship, Ethics, and Leadership (JDSEEL), honoured the legacy of the late Joan Duncan, co-founder of the JMMB Group.

Miller’s address, titled “EmpowHer: Women in Leadership, Reshaping the Conversation,” highlighted her journey to the top of the rum industry and the importance of women embracing leadership roles. Drawing from her extensive experience, Miller emphasised the need for self-confidence, resilience, and the willingness to step out of one’s comfort zone.

In her delivery, Miller recounted her career trajectory, which spans various roles in prominent personal anecdotes about overcoming imposter syndrome, setting professional boundaries, and balancing work and family life.

Miller’s message was clear: women must be assertive, trust in their abilities, and support each other to succeed in male-dominated industries.

“I’ve always believed in being present and embracing challenges,” said Miller. “It’s essential for women to know their worth, feel comfortable with being uncomfortable, and seize every opportunity to learn and grow.”

From left: Prince Graham Haynes, Acting Head of School, Frederick Mills, Lecturer, Kim Mair, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation CEO, Martha Miller NRJ CEO (Centre), Horace Williams, Lecturer (centre, right), Dr Kevin Brown, President of University of Technology, George Davis, Host, captured together at the close of the Joan Duncan Memorial Lecture.

Miller’s achievements as the first female CEO of NRJ Limited were celebrated as she discussed the strategic initiatives and innovations she has spearheaded at the company. Under her leadership, NRJ has seen significant growth and has maintained its position as a key player in the rum industry.

The lecture also featured a documentary segment on Joan Duncan’s life, which poignantly reminded the audience of Duncan’s pioneering contributions to Jamaica’s financial sector. This segment resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring the enduring impact of Duncan’s vision for financial inclusion and access.

Dr Kevin Brown, President of UTech Jamaica, praised Miller’s contributions to the industry and her role as a trailblazer for women in leadership. He highlighted the importance of the annual lecture series in fostering meaningful conversations around entrepreneurship, ethics, and leadership.

Patricia Duncan Sutherland, Chair of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, reflected on her mother’s legacy and the barriers she overcame as a woman in finance. She expressed admiration for Miller’s achievements and her dedication to empowering other women.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, during which Miller engaged with students and professionals, providing valuable insights and advice on leadership, professional growth, and navigating workplace challenges.

Martha Miller’s keynote address at the 11th Annual Joan Duncan Memorial Lecture celebrated her remarkable career and inspired countless women to pursue leadership roles and contribute to reshaping the conversation around gender and leadership in Jamaica.