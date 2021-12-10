Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January, says agent | Loop Jamaica

Anthony Martial’s agent has revealed that the forward wants to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has played just 358 minutes of football for the Red Devils in all competitions this season – the 20th most in the squad – starting only four times.

The Frenchman has registered only one goal and no assists this term and does not appear to be an important part of United’s plans.

Martial’s representative, Philippe Lamboley, explained that the former Monaco man was unhappy with his lack of playing time and wanted to leave as a result.

“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Lamboley said to Sky Sports.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial’s contract – signed in January 2019 – expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, although United do have an option to extend his deal by an additional year.

Since arriving from Monaco in September 2015, Martial has made 268 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 79 goals and registering a further 41 assists.

Only Marcus Rashford (91 goals in 282 appearances) has scored more goals for United over that period, followed by Bruno Fernandes (45 in 101) and Romelu Lukaku (42 in 96).

Martial has missed the club’s last two games with a knee injury and will not be available for the Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich City at Carrow Road.