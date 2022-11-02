Martin becomes the seventh hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season Loop Jamaica

Martin is the seventh named hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season.

Tropical Storm Martin has intensified to become a category one hurricane.

The storm, which is located over the central north Atlantic, is the seventh hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Season.

As of 11 am EDT today, the US National Hurricane Centre said Martin was located 2,060 miles to the west of the Azores, an island chain located west of Portugal, and it was moving east-northeastward at 26 mph (43 km/h).

Hurricane Martin’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h).

“Martin should get larger and stronger through tomorrow, gradually lose strength from Thursday through the weekend, but remain a very large cyclone,” NHC said.