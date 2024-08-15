Mary Seacole’s statue vandalized in London

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reported that the Metropolitan Police is investigating the vandalism of the statue outside a central London hospital in honor of Jamaican-born nurse Mary Seacole.

Orange and red paint were splattered over the memorial statue outside St Thomas’ Hospital, while white graffiti was daubed across the base of the statue. Police officers arrived at the scene on Tuesday morning after receiving reports of the vandalism.

The memorial statue, funded by the Mary Seacole Trust and erected in 2016, is believed to be the first in the UK to honor a named black woman. The Trust has stated that it believes the damage was racially motivated, but the Metropolitan Police stated that it was not being treated as such, although investigations are ongoing.

The police have confirmed that no arrests have been made.

Trevor Sterling, the chair of the charity, has announced that the memorial will be cleaned and restored to its original design.

Professor Ian Abbs, the chief executive of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, described the vandalism as a “disgraceful act of criminal damage,” noting the statue’s significance since its unveiling in 2016.

In Jamaica, hospital wards and university dormitories have been named in honor of Mary Seacole. Born in Jamaica in 1805 to a Scottish soldier and a Jamaican woman, Mary Jane Grant considered herself a Creole, with limited civil rights.

She learned nursing skills from her mother, who cared for injured soldiers in a boarding house. In 1854, she traveled to England and volunteered to be an army nurse during the Crimean War, even though she was initially refused.

Upon arrival in the Crimea, she established the British Hotel near Balaclava to provide “comfortable quarters for sick and convalescent officers,” and also nursed the wounded on the battlefield, often under enemy fire.