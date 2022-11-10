Maryland’s Caribbean American Governor-Elect Looks Forward To Seamless Transition

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, BALTIMORE, MD, Thurs. Nov. 10, 2022: Maryland’s first Black and Caribbean American governor-elect, Wes Moore, says he looks forward to a seamless transition.

Moore, a Jamaican American who made history Tuesday night by defeating Republican Delegate Dan Cox, met with incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan today in Annapolis to discuss the transition process at the governor’s mansion early next year.

Moore said he along with his team is earnestly working to ensure a seamless transition during the next two months leading up to the Inauguration.

“This is the way that it should be, when the governor says we are going to have a smooth and orderly transition,” Moore said. “It is what the people of this state want and I am thankful to you and your administration for helping to facilitate that.”

Moore told WJZ on Wednesday that he’s already thinking about ways to deliver on campaign promises and focus on local issues, including crime in Baltimore.

“I think the key priorities – that we are going to be establishing a transition and transformation team that is going to ensure that come January – come Inauguration, we’re ready to go,” Moore said. “And that means having pieces in place that’s going to show a measure of not just continuity of government, but showing the frame in the way we are approaching government.”

Governor Hogan appointed Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford to oversee the Maryland gubernatorial transition.

Hogan and Moore walked out of the State House Thursday after having a conversation. The governor told Moore to enjoy the moment before the real work started in two months.