‘Mash down that lie!’ says Tufton Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for West Central St Catherine, Dr Christopher Tufton, is urging Jamaicans, including Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters, to not believe inaccuracies which he said are being spread by the ruling party’s political opponents about the Government.

With local government elections looming, Tufton rallied labourites at a JLP workers meeting on Sunday in Lionel Town in the South East Clarendon constituency, not to buy into the arguments being lead by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) that the JLP Administration has achieved nothing much for the past seven years while leading the country.

“… Because the other people dem over deh so know that people looking at the issues this time around, they try to create all sorts of misinformation, all sorts of propaganda, all sorts of inaccuracies (and) gossip,” he declared.

Tufton claimed that PNP supporters, for the most part, have been busy flooding the public sphere with negatives about the JLP’s two terms in office.

But he said the Government has made significant achievements, especially in healthcare, and promised that the Health Ministry will guarantee access to proper healthcare and resources to the people of Clarendon.

“What di people over deh so a do – the orange man and the orange woman – is that they are putting out a whole heap a information in the free media space, coming into your living rooms, coming into your bedrooms, coming into your phones at the bar counter or on the church choir, and giving an impression that labour party serve seven years and wi nuh duh nutten,” he said.

“Well, I want to tell you this, because it’s a famous man who said that we must ‘mash down that lie!'” Tufton stated sharply.

Interestingly, the ‘mash down that lie’ phrase was used on one occasion by Opposition Senator Peter Bunting when he rubbished allegations on social media in September 2017 that he was going to challenge Dr Peter Phillips for leadership of the PNP.

“There is a set of people on social media and otherwise… Everything Peter Bunting do, you hear him looking delegates to challenge Peter Phillips. Comrades, mash down that lie!” Bunting urged at an East Central St Andrew constituency meeting then.

Two years later, Bunting would mount a failed challenge to unseat Phillips as PNP President.