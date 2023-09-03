Masicka, ‘real friends’ light up Kgn car park for Streetz Festival Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Masicka was in ‘Top Form’ early Sunday morning when he hit the stage at Streetz Festival inside the National Stadium car park in Kingston.

It was 2:18am.

And, with a stellar line-up of guest performers he described as “real friends” in the music industry, patrons who arrived early and waited more than seven hours to see the man of the moment did not seem to mind.

Patrons react as ‘Top Form’ singer Masicka as he performed during Streetz Festival inside the National Stadium car park in Kingston, early Sunday morning.

In fact, the patron-made pyro shows in sections of the audience–which had this reporter second-guessing her proximity to the heat emanating from flamethrowers created by aerosol cans and igniters–and the lights from the stage were nothing compared to the electrifying ‘Moments’ that the ‘Pieces’ singer created once onstage.

And, if patrons came out only expecting to see Masicka light up Streetz Festival, they were in for several surprises as they also got to see the Unruly Boss Popcaan, Tarrus Riley, Jahshii, Chronic Law, Lila Ike, Malie Don, and 10Tik during the just over one-hour performance by the event’s headliner.

The ‘Tyrant’ singer called out his “musical bredda and sister dem” and delivered hit after hit. It was apparent that time was against them, and the deejay said as much, but, from songs like ‘Blessing’ and ‘Changes’ to ‘Stay Strong’ and ‘Update’, Genasyde fans got there fill within the timeframe.

And they did not miss a beat.

Patrons sang along, word for word, with one woman close to the stage belting her heart out when Masicka held the microphone for her to sing. The vuvuzelas also sounded throughout the venue, and patrons “buss” several blanks in response to his delivery from his musical catalogue.

Masicka (left) and Tarrus Riley perform at Streetz Festival early Sunday morning.

The event, which was its first Kingston staging, promised to be a celebration of dancehall culture. So, before the headliner hit the stage, selectors entertained patrons entertained with the latest songs.

However, it was Boom Boom’s set that had patrons on tenterhooks. The sound system operator declared that he gets paid to entertain, and then things onstage got interesting.

Patrons watched as one man volunteerily allowed two other men to take turns repeatedly hitting him in the head. The theatrics got people’s attention, but just in case the patrons could not hear the objects connecting with the man’s head, the music was lowered, and a microphone was placed at the point of contact. The bangs were that much more recognisable. There was also the biker revving his motorcycle while dancing up a storm with his passenger onstage, however, she was in the driver’s seat.

After the theatrics and a bit more waiting, the band was finally set and ready to go. Masicka took the stage, and just over an later, patrons were milling out of the venue, satisfied and giving the entertainer ’10 Outa 10′.