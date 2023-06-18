Mason charged with raping 6-y-o child at home where he was working Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are advising parents to keep an eye on workmen who they hire, including how they relate to children at home.

The advice comes on the heels of a 51-year-old man being arraigned on charges of rape (two counts) and grievous sexual assault (two counts) after allegedly assaulting a six-year-old girl in a St Ann community on separate occasions in 2023.

Charged is Clive Green, a mason of Hamilton Mountain, St Mary.

Reports are that it was discovered that on two occasions when Green was hired for work at the child’s home, he sexually assaulted and raped her.

A report was subsequently made to the police, and Green was arrested and charged following an interview with investigators.

His court date is being arranged.