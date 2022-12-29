Massive ice skidding causes huge pile-up of over 200 cars in China Loop Jamaica

Massive ice skidding causes huge pile-up of over 200 cars in China (Credit: Newsflare via AP Video)

More than 200 vehicles skidded into each other on a bridge during foggy and icy weather in northern China, leaving one dead, Wednesday (December 28).

The video shows cars piled up on the Zhengxin Yellow River Bridge in Henan Province.

The fire brigade, first aid, and traffic police rushed to the scene of the incident. Many were injured and some people were hospitalised.

At present, the bridge’s two-way lanes are closed.

The video was filmed on December 28 and provided by local media with permission.

