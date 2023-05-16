Massive salary increase for politicians, including PM Loop Jamaica

Massive salary increase for politicians, including PM
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Massive salary increase for politicians, including PM

2 hrs ago

Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke (File photo)

Jamaica’s politicians, including those at the local government level, are set to benefit from massive increases in their salaries over a three-year period ending April 2025.

In some cases, salaries have been increased three-fold.

The increases, part of the Government’s compensation restructuring for the public service, were announced on Tuesday by Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke during a lengthy statement in the House of Representatives.

The salary for Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be just shy of $30 million by next April, while Members of Parliament will be taking home a little more than $14 million by that time.

Mayors, who now take home less than $4 million, will be pocketing up to $11 million in 2024.

The increases as outlined by Clarke are as follows:

Prime Minister – $22.3m as of April 1, 2022, $25.3m in April 2023 and $28.6m as of April 1, 2024.Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition – $20.1m in 2022, $22.7m in 2023 and $25.7m in 2024Minister of Finance – $19.2m in 2022, $21.7m in 2023 and $24.6m in 2024Cabinet Ministers and Speaker of the House – $17.8m in 2022, $20.2m in 2023 and $22.8m in 2024. Ministers are paid $52 more per annum than permanent secretaries.Minister of State – $14.3m in 2022, $16.2m in 2023 and $18.3m in 2024Parliamentary Secretary and Deputy Speaker of the House – $13.4m in 2022, $15.2m in 2023 and $17.2m in 2024Member of Parliament – $11.1m in 2022, 12.5m in 2023 and $14.2m in 2024.At the local government level, the Mayor of Kingston will be paid $11.4m in 2024, the Mayor of Montego Bay $10.3m, while the Mayor of Portmore and other mayors will take home $9.9m.Parish councillors will see their salaries move from $1.6m in 2021 to $5.7m next year.

Clarke noted that despite the massive increases to the legislative branch, the judiciary, whose members have been given a 100 per cent increase in salaries over the same three-year period, remains the highest-paid branch in the government.

And Clarke also pointed out that the senior leadership across the entire public service has benefitted from huge multimillion-dollar increases. These include the police, teachers, nurses and doctors.

Some ancillary staff received increases of over 200 per cent.

“These salary adjustments for the political directorate at the local and national levels across the three years of implementation will cost a total of $1.7 billion,” the minister said.

“After a tumultuous macroeconomic period lasting several decades and after fiscal reform over the past decade we have sought to establish a simplified, transparent and market-informed public sector compensation system that can allow us to attract and retain the talent we need to run the public bureaucracy,” Clarke added.

He said the salaries announced on Tuesday for members of the executive and legislature, form part of that effort.

