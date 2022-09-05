Massy Distribution, CPFSA host career readiness workshop for 35 youth Loop Jamaica

Massy Distribution Jamaica, in partnership with the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), recently held a free career readiness workshop for 35 children in state care.

The one-day workshop featured three dynamic and experienced presenters who engaged the young participants in the areas of personal branding, resume writing, deportment, and how to prepare for the modern world of work.

CPFSA is charged with caring for over 4,300 children aged between zero and 18 between residential childcare facilities and those in foster care. Annually, more than 400 children transition from state care who need tailored guidance to develop the skills to help them succeed.

Personal branding coach Naomi Garrick was the first presenter and started with the message of self-belief, preparation and purpose as the main pillars of career readiness.

She spoke about the importance of having dreams, regardless of one’s background, and formulating a plan to make them a reality. Garrick shared several personal branding resources and valuable insights from her career journey.

Assistant Vice President of Human Resources at Massy Distribution Jamaica Limited, Mervelyn Harvey Doughorty, was also on hand to share with students about applying for her first job at age 21.

“When I applied for my first job, I never imagined that I would be where I am today, especially now that I am on the other side, vetting persons seeking employment and an opportunity to better themselves. I hope that you will not only be successful at gaining employment but also go on to distinguish yourselves in your chosen fields. I also want you to remember that discipline, dedication, and a sense of duty will sustain you when the journey gets tough,” she stated.

The final presenter was Shanique Richards, CEO of Miami-based Elevate Career Services. She expertly guided the attentive participants through the interview process and delivered a powerful session on the art of writing a winning resume.

Warren Thompson, Director of Children and Family Programmes at the CPFSA, expressed appreciation for the workshop tailored to motivate and provide practical tools and tips for the young participants.

He warned that without these interventions and meaningful action to continue supporting youth in and transitioning from state care; there might be poor consequences.

“If we ignore the basic and developmental needs of young adults exiting state care, the long-term consequences can be devastating, not only for them as individuals but consider the ripple effect on families, communities and ultimately, Jamaica. The research has shown that youths who exit care without qualified and sustained guidance often experience many challenges including substance abuse, homelessness, unemployment, and sometimes turn to unsafe alternatives and influences to make a living,” Thompson stressed.

Nishka Noble was among the young people who benefited from the workshop. She praised the organisers and presenters.

“I found the experience to be very enlightening and educational. The presenters shared tips that some of us took for granted, like paying attention to what you put on your resume, reviewing it for relevance to the opportunity, and being deliberate with saying thank you and following up. I left feeling more prepared and confident,” she said.

Patria Kaye Charles, Massy Distribution’s Marketing and Corporate Communications Manager, who doubled as host of the workshop, said it’s crucial to unify public and private sector initiatives designed to improve the lives of children in state care,

“Increasing the stability, safety and security of Jamaica’s young people in state care is ensuring the stability, safety, and security of Jamaica’s future starting today,” Charles declared.