Massy Distribution implements paternity leave Loop Jamaica

Massy Distribution is among the first Jamaican private sector organisations to adopt a Paternity Leave Policy into their Human Resource Plan for 2023. “Here at Massy, we honour families. Love and care are core values upon which the company is built, and that really is the driving force behind this policy change. We understand the importance of fatherhood and the key role fathers play, especially in the early stages of the child’s life; both in terms of the bonding time with baby and the dedicated support that their partners’ need,” Mervelyn Doughorty, Assistant Vice President / Head of Human Resource at Massy Distribution.

Massy Distribution’s policy change, which took effect on January 1, is in tandem with a similar move by the Government of Jamaica to allow paid paternity leave for public sector workers.

Under Massy’s new policy, fathers will benefit from 25 paid working days of leave, five more than announced by the Minister of Finance for fathers employed in the public sector.

“As Jamaica continues to progress towards gender equality, we wholeheartedly support the implementation of a Paternity Leave Policy across the entire workforce, both public and private sector,” added Doughorty. This shift is aligned with the global awareness and acknowledgement of the importance of implementing Paternity Leave Policies, overwriting outdated notions that childcare should rest solely in the hands of mothers.

The implementation of such policies further improves the retention of the workforce, helping companies to attract and keep the best talent.

“As we approach our 100th year as a company, and we look to the future, Massy as a regional company intends to make the work experience in the Caribbean different. Driven by our love and care values, we recognise that our team members are people first; with dreams and aspirations and lives beyond the office. Massy is committed to being an employer of choice in Jamaica,” Doughorty added.

Already, at least one Massy Distribution employee will benefit from paid paternity leave in the coming months.