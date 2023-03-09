Mastercard celebrates IWD with women who inspire, break paradigms Loop Jamaica

Mastercard celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) by highlighting inspiring stories of bold, passionate women who have broken paradigms by achieving their goals in what they set out to do.

Athletes, entrepreneurs, businesswomen, artists, leaders, and chefs who seek to inspire other women to realize their dreams.

To kick off the initiative, football coach Evelina Cabrera, Domino Saints singer Gigi Ojeda, and cryptographic artist Soy Fira will take to Mastercard’s Instagram, where they will share their personal stories, engage in authentic dialogue, and inspire new generations of women to achieve their goals.

“International Women’s Day is a call to action that, from Mastercard, we support every day of the year through different actions reflected in alliances with the public and private sectors; and that translates into programs designed to support women at all stages of their lives,” said Janet Rivera-Hern?ndez, vice president of communications for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Until now, women’s start-ups have been predominantly focused on tasks that were an extension of gender roles, such as food production in general, clothing, cosmetics, and health care.

But in recent years, a new change has begun to emerge, says Blanca Aldasoro of Fundaci?n Capital, the organisation that, together with BFA Global, implements the Strive Mexico program, an initiative of Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth that supports 400,000 small and medium-sized companies in adapting to a digital economy.

“Women who inherited a trade occupation from their parents, for example, plumbing, are now formally training to practice it. There is also a paradigm shift in craftswomen, who traditionally produced their pieces, but the men were in charge of transporting them for sale. Now it is the women themselves who go out to sell them. These are subtle changes, but they generate radical shifts in the social structures of the communities where they live.”

There’s still a long way to go to reach the Gender Equality goal proposed by the UN for 2030, but the finance company wants to highlight the disparity with the campaign.

Other Mastercard initiatives in favour of inclusion

During Women’s Month, Mastercard is presenting Reactiva Saz?n: Guardianas de la Gastronom?a, a cookbook that compiles and preserves the gastronomic recipes and testimonies of Peruvian female entrepreneurs.

Increasing women’s access to digital tools and resources is a critical means to unlocking their prosperity both in their business and personal lives.

Mastercard is pushing its networks further, forging ambitious partnerships that are transforming the way our world works.

This initiative builds on Mastercard’s ongoing global and regional efforts including, Strive Mexico which joins forces with other Mastercard programs to support women, such as LEADS Mujer from INCAE, which has been driving and promoting entrepreneurship, leadership, and empowerment of Central American women since 2017; Todas Conectadas, an alliance between Mastercard and the UN for the free digitalisation of women in Latin America and the Caribbean, and Girls4Tech, a program that – since 2014 – has trained more than two million girls between the ages of 8 and 16 in STEM skills (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), an area of knowledge that has historically excluded women.

Digital technologies are powering new ways of thinking and collaborating while also opening unique opportunities we couldn’t have imagined before.