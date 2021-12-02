Mastercard partners with local haunts for weeklong foodie affair | Loop Jamaica

Mastercard will look to strengthen its position as a significant supporter of the local gastronomy scene with the launch of Gastronomy Week.

The program, a continuation of the company’s M by Mastercard campaign, will bring the premium restaurant dining experience into cardholders’ homes.

Through exclusive experiences crafted by five participating restaurants: Cafe Blue, Fromage Gourmet Market, Stush in the Bush, Uncorked, and Summerhouse, consumers are likely to have a one-of-a-kind experience.

Also continuing to help drive the program are influencers Yendi Phillips, Terri-Karelle, Rushane Campbell, Debbie Bissoon, and newcomers Wayne and Tami Mitchell.

Each restaurant partner will design a uniquely themed menu and exclusive package.

The boxes will also contain dining and table-setting instructions, a gift card for a future purchase at the restaurant, as well as a QR-code to an exclusive influencer-curated Spotify playlist; boxes will be dispatched through their delivery partner, 7Krave.

‘We see Gastronomy Week as a much-needed entertainment outlet for our customers [and] an opportunity for us to continue to support local restaurants,’ according to Nicole Campbell-Robinson, head of marketing for Mastercard Jamaica.

‘Through this exciting initiative, we will be able to provide customers with the means to create their own priceless experiences at home’, she added.

Mastercard is leading an ambitious expansion of its experiential and multi-sensory marketing strategy, reinventing the concept of the brand experience by delivering immersive and unforgettable moments to consumers.

In this instance, the team has reimagined its local culinary approach with Gastronomy Week, which will provide unique dining experiences created and curated in collaboration with the best restaurants in Jamaica for Mastercard cardholders.

The team members in Jamaica have continuously offered solutions for its customers throughout the pandemic.

Whether through facilitating purchases in the market during long periods of lock-down, curfews, and leveraging its relationships with food and grocery retailers and delivery services providers.

Mastercard strengthens its commitment to provide a more secure, convenient platform to facilitate digital and in-person transactions.

The company has also remained committed to improving the overall customer experience.

Gastronomy Week is ongoing and started on November 29. It runs until December 5, while the M by Mastercard campaign will continue to run through to December 2021.

Check out the latest benefits here.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry with a mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible.

Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, Mastercard’s innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realise their greatest potential through global connections across more than 210 countries and territories.