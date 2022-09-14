Match highlights: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Loop Jamaica

Match highlights: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals
Jamaica News
Match highlights: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals secured their fifth straight victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a convincing eight-wicket win over Jamaica Tallawahs, at the Daren Sammy National cricket Stadium in St Lucia, on Sunday.

The Tallawahs made 156 for eight off their allotted 20 overs with Rovman Powell (52) and Raymon Reifer (41) leading the way.

Barbados Royals replied with 157 for two to win the match with a ball to spare. Quinton de Kock (64 not out) and Corbin Bosch (56) scored half centuries.

