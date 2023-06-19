Mathematics teacher crowned Miss Trelawny Festival Queen 2023 Loop Jamaica

Mathematics teacher crowned Miss Trelawny Festival Queen 2023

Newly crowned Miss Trelawny Festival Queen Erickay Chambers (centre), is flanked by first runner-up Jamelia Green (left) and second runner-up Bathsheda Harris.

Twenty-two-year-old William Knibb Memorial High School mathematics teacher, Erickay Chambers, is the 2023 Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Miss Trelawny Festival Queen.

She was chosen from a field of six contestants at the coronation held at Glistening Waters in Falmouth, Trelawny on Saturday, June 17.

First runner-up in the competition went to Holland High School student, Jamelia Green. Second runner-up went to Bathsheda Harris, a student of Church’s Teachers’ College.

Chambers, who walked away with cash prizes and gift packages, was also adjudged Most Poised, Most Active in the Community, and Most Culturally Aware.

In addition to her second prize, Green copped Best Performer and Most Popular on Social Media.

Shortly after the coronation, Miss Trelawny Festival Queen 2023 disclosed her intention to help students in the parish to be better at mathematics.

“As a maths teacher, I want to help students in Trelawny to do better in mathematics, because some students tend to fear the subject. So my aim is even to have classes on Saturdays,” she stated.

She will now vie for the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2023 title at the grand coronation slated for Tuesday, August 1.

