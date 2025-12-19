Matthew Samuda says some areas of Jamaica are becoming increasingly uninsurable, due to climate change driven natural disasters





The government is leveraging Jamaica’s good name and relationships as it seeks international support in the post hurricane Melissa recovery process.

Some of that support will come through the newly established fund for responding to loss and damage.

The fund supports recovery from climate-related impacts, including extreme weather and rising sea levels, through solutions tailored to country-specific needs and priorities.

Executive Director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong is leading a delegation on a visit to the island to carry out an assessment of the damage caused by the storm.

He met with Prime Minister Dr. Andrew Holness, Finance Minister Fayval Williams and Environment Minister Matthew Samuda, yesterday.

Dr. Holness said the parties discussed strengthening support for climate-vulnerable countries and advancing Jamaica’s engagement on climate loss, damage and long-term resilience.

The director also accompanied Mr. Samuda on a tour of affected parishes, yesterday.

Mr. Samuda noted that the tour will inform Jamaica’s application to the fund for support with rebuilding efforts.