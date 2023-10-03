Matthews helps West Indies complete record run chase over Australia Loop Jamaica

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews delivered an astonishing performance, scoring an impressive 132 runs to lead her side to a stunning world-record T20I chase against world champions Australia in the second T20I at North Sydney Oval on Monday.

West Indies won by seven wickets with a ball to spare to pull off the highest successful run chase ever recorded in women’s T20I history.

The win leveled the three-match series at 1-1.

The 25-year-old all-rounder’s remarkable innings consisted of 20 fours and five sixes, coming off just 64 balls.

Prior to her batting heroics, Matthews also contributed with her off-spin, taking three wickets for 36 runs in her allotted four overs. This exceptional all-round performance solidified her claim to a seventh consecutive Player-of-the-Match award in T20Is.

Matthews’ extraordinary century not only helped her team secure a crucial victory but also broke records. It surpassed Deandra Dottin’s long-standing record for the highest individual score in this format for West Indies Women. Dottin had held this record for the past 13 years, with her outstanding 112 not out off 40 balls against South Africa Women at the 2010 Women’s T20I World Cup being the previous benchmark.

Additionally, Matthews also surpassed another record held by Dottin, achieving the most runs in boundaries in a Women’s T20I match. Her performance included more fours and sixes than Dottin’s seven fours and nine sixes during the 2010 World Cup innings.

Matthews had some fortunate moments during her innings, with Megan Schutt dropping a catch when she was on 30, and Phoebe Litchfield missing a regulation chance at cover when Matthews was on 87.

Matthews reached her century from 53 balls by driving a delivery from Schutt through backward point for a boundary, followed by a four and a six in the next two balls.

Her partnership with former West Indies Women’s captain Stafanie Taylor, who contributed 59 runs from 41 balls, set a new record for the highest partnership for any wicket in women’s T20Is for West Indies Women. This stand of 174 for the second wicket surpassed the previous record of 162 unbroken, set by Matthews and Chedean Nation against Ireland four years ago.

Despite Megan Schutt dismissing Taylor with 28 runs needed from 18 balls, Matthews continued her relentless onslaught, even hitting Jess Jonassen for four consecutive fours in the penultimate over. However, she was eventually bowled by Jonassen.

With nine runs required from the final seven balls, Chinelle Henry and Shemaine Campbelle ensured that Matthews and Taylor’s efforts were not in vain. They managed to secure the victory with one ball remaining, successfully chasing down Australia’s total.

Matthews’ exceptional innings overshadowed the batting efforts of Australia’s Ellyse Perry, who scored 70 runs from 46 balls, and Phoebe Litchfield, who smashed 52 runs from just 19 balls. Litchfield’s rapid 50 equalled the record for the fastest half-century in women’s T20Is, previously held by Sophie Devine of New Zealand.

In the bowling department, Shamilia Connell provided valuable support for Matthews by taking two wickets for 35 runs in her four overs. However, Aaliyah Alleyne, another Barbadian pacer, had an expensive spell, conceding 53 runs in her allotted four overs, setting a new record for the most expensive spell by a West Indies Women bowler in T20Is, surpassing Chedean Nation’s 44 runs conceded against India Women seven years ago in Vijayawada.