Maurice Barnes appointed ECJ commissioner | Loop Jamaica

The Electoral Commission of Jamaica is advising that Governor-general Sir Patrick Allen has appointed Maurice Barnes to serve as Selected Commissioner on the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), effective November 1, 2021.

With the appointment of Barnes, the ECJ now has the full complement of Commissioners.

A release from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica on Friday said Barnes comes to the ECJ with more than two decades of experience and expertise in the field of information technology and is an advocate for innovation.

He is expected to contribute to further developing the ECJ/EOJ’s (Electoral Office of Jamaica) technology framework and capabilities, the release said.

The other selected commissioners are Chairman Earl Jarrett, Justice Karl Harrison and Justice Zaila McCalla.

The ECJ comprises nine members. There are four selected (independent) commissioners, four nominated commissioners — two nominated on the advice of the prime minister and two on the advice of the leader of the Opposition — and the director of elections, the release said