Mavado Drops New Song “Money & Done” & Link With Rvssian, 450 & Kalash For A Collab

Mavado is starting his 2022 musical era with a strong motivational track titled “Money & Done.”

Even though the Gullyside singjay has been keeping his releases to a minimum these days, he has seemingly made up for that shortage by providing quality pieces with each new release. That’s the sentiment from fans who have already added “Money & Done” to their playlists and who have pledged to have the song on repeat.

Mavado is drawing close to 2 decades in the music business and he has shown that he can still out-sing and out-melody some of the prolific newcomers in the genre, while the moniker Melody Gad belongs to another entertainer, Vado shows just what his voice can do on his new release.

Troyton Rami Music provides Mavado with a low energy grove on which the singjay speaks about growing up without money and his aspirations to accumulate more. He wishes the same for everyone who listens to “Money & Done.”

The track has proven to be an inspiration for those who may find it hard to take on the struggles of the working world.

“I Didn’t plan to go to work tomorrow but once I hear this song am going to f__king work,” one person confessed in the comments.

The deejay remains relatively quiet on social media, only posting content involving his family or throwback videos and images of some of his greatest moments in music. The sparse number of uploads was still enough to show that he has been making his mark internationally. In 2021 he teamed up with emerging rapper Lil Tati for their single “Up Late.” He also worked with Latin hitmaker Farruko on “WFM.”

It seems there are more interesting collaborations on the horizon after French singer Kalash shared an image of what could be a super collaboration in the making. The photo included Kalash, the famed Jamaican producers Rvssian and Week Day, as well as dancehall newcomer 450, sitting on a porch in Miami, Florida. Mavado and Kalash previously collaborated in 2018 for the French singer’s track “God Knows.” The video was shot in Mavado’s native community, Cassava Piece. There is no actual word on what the group is cooking up, but it is likely something harmonious with the inclusion of 450 and Mavado.

Fans can check out “Money & Done” below while Urban Islandz gathers more info on the upcoming collaboration.