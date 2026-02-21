Local News
May Pen to Williamsfield Highway toll plazas projected to add US$10M to TJH’s revenue
21 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News.
The two toll plazas along the recently opened May Pen to Williamsfield Leg of Highway 2000, are projected to add 10 million u-s dollars to the revenue of Trans-Jamaica Highway Limited (TJH).
Chief Operating Officer, Colin Murray, made the declaration during an investor briefing at the Pegasus Hotel yesterday.
Mr. Murray explained that TJH was encouraged by the performance of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg, which commenced operation on December 27, 2025.
He said traffic volumes are in line with forecasts.
