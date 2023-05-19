Mayberry enables Innovative Systems’ growth with $220m bond raise Loop Jamaica

File photo: Senior VP- Investment Banking at Mayberry Investments Limited, Dan Theoc (centre) is sandwiched by Innovative Systems Limited’s Directors, Ryan Reid (left) and Garth Walker (right) at the signing of the partnership agreement on October 18, 2022. Looking on at Mayberry Investments Limited’s Corporate Offices, is Rachel Kirlew, Assistant VP- Investment Banking.

Mayberry Investments Limited recently facilitated a $220 million bond raise for electronic retail company Innovative Systems, a subsidiary of Growth-Tech Group.

The investment aims to drive innovation, expand market leadership, and unlock new opportunities for Innovative Systems in the Jamaican electronic retail market.

VP of Investment Banking at Mayberry Investments, Dan Theoc, expressed the rationale behind investing in Innovative Systems Limited.

He stated, “We actively seek exceptional investment opportunities, particularly companies with potential for growth and initial public offerings (IPOs). Over the past decade, Mayberry has successfully taken numerous companies public.”

Having been a prominent player in the industry for 35 years, Innovative Systems plans to revamp its flagship store at Sovereign, establish three new locations in Portmore, Ocho Rios, and Montego Bay, and open a large 5000-7000 sq ft superstore in Kingston. These developments aim to enhance customer experience and provide a more comfortable shopping environment.

Garth Walker, the Executive Chairman of Innovative Systems, expressed confidence in the partnership with Mayberry Investments, stating, “With their financial support and strategic guidance, we are poised to elevate our company to unprecedented heights in the electronic retail industry.”

