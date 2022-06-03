Mayberry Equities, Ciboney record double-digit gains on Thursday | Loop Jamaica

Mayberry Jamaican Equities (MJE) and Ciboney recorded double-digit percentage gains with decent volumes to mark trading activity on Thursday.

MJE gained 12 per cent to close at $14.85 with 160,500 units trading hands. It was followed by Ciboney up 11 per cent to close at $0.78 with over 2.3 million units.

Meanwhile, Eppley preference shares lost 22 per cent of its value to $6.51 and Honey Bun lost 16 per cent of its value to close at $7.39.

The JSE Main, the Junior Market and the JSE Combined indices all declined on the day.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,933.62 points (0.49 per cent) to close at 391,263.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,737,465 valued at $68,560,145.92.

The Junior Market Index fell by 11.37 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 4,226.66 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,943,963 valued at $31,114,239.75.

And the JSE Combined Index declined by 1,911.25 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 403,839.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,681,428 valued at $99,674,385.67.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.88 points (0.88 per cent) to close at 215.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 433,478 valued at $33,430.78.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.78 points (0.84 per cent) to close at 92.53 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,479,609 valued at $35,858,475.55.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.15 points (0.14 per cent) to close at 110.59 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,526,152 valued at $37,087,671.55.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 109 stocks of which 39 advanced, 49 declined and 21 traded firm.