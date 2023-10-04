Mayberry honours STGC track students Loop Jamaica

Mayberry Investments Limited participated in a recent award ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of St George’s College athletes.

“We are incredibly proud to have been a part of the St George’s College Track and Field Awards Ceremony,” stated Stephanie Harrison, Vice President of Marketing at Mayberry Investments Limited. “The dedication and tenacity exhibited by these young athletes are nothing short of inspiring. It is a testament to the potential that resides within our youth and the bright future they hold.”

Barry Groves, Team Manager of the St George’s College Track and Field team, passionately affirms, “The Mayberry Foundation’s partnership is instrumental in our strategic mission to elevate StGC’s standing as a track and field powerhouse. This collaboration opens doors for our students, providing them with invaluable scholarship opportunities to advance their academic pursuits. The profound influence of sports on shaping and enhancing the lives of these young men cannot be overstated.”

Principal Margaret Campbell of St. George’s School graciously echoed Groves’ sentiments stating, “For many years, Mayberry has stood as the cornerstone donor for our esteemed track and field programme. Their support, however, extends far beyond the realm of sports, with a significant emphasis on nurturing our athletes as scholars in tandem with their athletic pursuits. This has resulted in our athletes receiving invaluable academic aid, supplementing the resources dedicated to their athletic endeavours.