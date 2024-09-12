Mayberry Investments backs SOPA Marlin Tournament as title sponsor

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has renewed its commitment to Jamaica’s sporting sector by partnering with the Superstars of Port Antonio (SOPA) as the title sponsor for the SOPA International Marlin Tournament, scheduled to take place from September 23-28.

At the official launch held on Tuesday at the Jaguar Land Rover Showroom in Kingston, Mayberry reinforced its support for what has become Jamaica’s leading marlin tournament, attracting top anglers from across the region to the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland.

Dan Theoc, senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, expressed his excitement about the ongoing partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SOPA and serve as the title sponsor for this year’s tournament. The SOPA Marlin Tournament is more than just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of community, skill, and the incredible beauty of our island’s coastline,” he stated.

The tournament has grown in prestige, bolstering Jamaica’s reputation as a prime destination for sport fishing. Mayberry’s sponsorship plays a key role in elevating the event, which not only highlights marlin fishing but also boosts local tourism and the economy.

Tournament director Robert Stewart emphasized the impact of Mayberry’s support: “The SOPA Marlin Tournament has grown exponentially over the years, largely due to the dedication of sponsors like Mayberry. We are excited to host yet another thrilling tournament, where some of the world’s best anglers will compete in the spirit of friendly rivalry and camaraderie,” he noted.

As one of Jamaica’s most celebrated sport fishing events, the SOPA International Marlin Tournament continues to attract both local and international anglers, contributing to the promotion of marlin fishing and fostering community spirit.