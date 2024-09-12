Mayberry Investments backs SOPA Marlin Tournament as title sponsor

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mayberry Investments backs SOPA Marlin Tournament as title sponsor
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Trelawny MC to demolish illegal structures on Falmouth fishing beach

Former Reggae Boy Jorginho James allegedly assaults wife, faces court

Submachine gun seized from 7-year-old boy at school in St Elizabeth

Day 1 schedule for Jamaicans at the Diamond League Final on Friday

Blaze a trail to early retirement with FIRE

Dream Entertainment takes charge of Arnett Gardens FC

JFDF presents Flutes, the Prosecco Edition

Second minor earthquake in Jamaica this week, epicentre in Portland 

UWI Mona invests over $160 million to upgrade student accommodation

‘No Alice round here!’ Sanitary facilities sought for street vending

Thursday Sep 12

25°C
Loop Sports

9 hrs ago

Dan Theoc (centre), senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, and Stephanie Harrison (left), assistant vice president of marketing, present a symbolic cheque for $3.3 million to the SOPA Marlin Tournament during a press launch at the Jaguar Land Rover Showroom in Kingston on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has renewed its commitment to Jamaica’s sporting sector by partnering with the Superstars of Port Antonio (SOPA) as the title sponsor for the SOPA International Marlin Tournament, scheduled to take place from September 23-28.

At the official launch held on Tuesday at the Jaguar Land Rover Showroom in Kingston, Mayberry reinforced its support for what has become Jamaica’s leading marlin tournament, attracting top anglers from across the region to the Errol Flynn Marina in Port Antonio, Portland.

Dan Theoc, senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, expressed his excitement about the ongoing partnership: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SOPA and serve as the title sponsor for this year’s tournament. The SOPA Marlin Tournament is more than just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of community, skill, and the incredible beauty of our island’s coastline,” he stated.

The tournament has grown in prestige, bolstering Jamaica’s reputation as a prime destination for sport fishing. Mayberry’s sponsorship plays a key role in elevating the event, which not only highlights marlin fishing but also boosts local tourism and the economy.

Tournament director Robert Stewart emphasized the impact of Mayberry’s support: “The SOPA Marlin Tournament has grown exponentially over the years, largely due to the dedication of sponsors like Mayberry. We are excited to host yet another thrilling tournament, where some of the world’s best anglers will compete in the spirit of friendly rivalry and camaraderie,” he noted.

As one of Jamaica’s most celebrated sport fishing events, the SOPA International Marlin Tournament continues to attract both local and international anglers, contributing to the promotion of marlin fishing and fostering community spirit.

Related Articles

Sport

October 14, 2022 07:30 PM

Lifestyle

September 21, 2016 03:03 PM

Lifestyle

September 15, 2016 10:18 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Trelawny MC to demolish illegal structures on Falmouth fishing beach

Jamaica News

Former Reggae Boy Jorginho James allegedly assaults wife, faces court

Jamaica News

Submachine gun seized from 7-year-old boy at school in St Elizabeth

More From

Jamaica News

City & Guilds English Skills exam suitable exit option for students

City & Guilds is encouraging students exiting the secondary level to consider its English Language Skills examination as a viable qualification for entering the work world or pursuing advanced stu

See also

Business

Basketball passion drives Mathieu Vaughan to create custom shoes

Mathieu Vaughan’s passion for basketball inspired him to venture into custom-made footwear. He runs Kingston Cordwainers Atelier — KCA Footwear, where he designs and creates shoes that incorporate ele

Sport

Dream Entertainment takes charge of Arnett Gardens FC

Dream Entertainment Limited has taken over the management of Arnett Gardens Football Club (AGFC) in a strategic move announced at a press conference at Real Equity Professional Suites in Kingston&nbsp

World News

Key takeaways from the Harris-Trump debate that featured tense clashes

Featuring a Taylor Swift endorsement

Jamaica News

Man fatally shot by cops in Gregory Park; INDECOM launches probe

One Taurus pistol, three homemade guns also seized

Jamaica News

Students at Buff Bay Primary using technology in farming

The Buff Bay Primary School in Portland is using farming technologies to generate the interest of students in agriculture and to boost food production for their canteen and for the open market.
Vic

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols