Mayberry Investments extends sponsorship of SW Isaac-Henry Track Meet

31 January 2025
14 minutes ago

Mayberry Investments marketing manager Desiree Wheeler (2nd right) shares a moment with St Andrew Technical High School students at the press launch of the SW Isaac-Henry Track Meet at the Spanish Court Hotel on Thursday, January 30. Pictured from left are head girl Monique Holding, head boy Tajay Reid, and field athlete Andre Samuda. (PHOTO: Contributed).

Mayberry Investments Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to youth athletics with the continued sponsorship of the SW Isaac-Henry Track Meet, the company said on Thursday.

The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at the National Stadium on February 15 and will provide a platform for young track and field athletes to compete and develop their skills.

Mayberry, a sponsor for the past seven years, said its support reflects its broader mission to invest in Jamaica’s sporting future.

“This meet is not just about competition—it is about fostering growth, resilience, and excellence, values that we at Mayberry deeply believe in,” said Desiree Wheeler, marketing manager at Mayberry Investments, at a press launch at the Spanish Court Hotel. “The journey to greatness begins at events like this, where raw talent meets opportunity. By supporting this track meet, we are not just sponsoring an event; we are investing in the future of Jamaica’s sporting legacy.”

Worrel Hibbert, principal of St Andrew Technical High School, welcomed the ongoing corporate backing. “The long-term investment in these athletes goes beyond competition—it shapes their future and contributes to the strength of Jamaica’s track and field programme,” he said.

