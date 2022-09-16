Mayberry Superstars Marlin Tournament launched Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mayberry Superstars Marlin Tournament launched Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded

Sagicor reorganises senior management structure

Mayberry Superstars Marlin Tournament launched

VIDEO: Man chopped to death, another injured in Red Hills

Asafa Powell joins advisory team of EV company Flash Motors

Chile lose FIFA appeal in World Cup case with Ecuador

CAC encourages parents to invest in staple textbooks

Kremi’s share price up 18%

Foote’s Astronomical Holdings inks $100-million deal with iCreate

Montague: Can we ask King Charles to give up Jamaica?

Friday Sep 16

30?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

Mayberry Investments Limited vice president of sales and client relations, Christine Benjamin, speaking at the recent launch of the Superstars of Port Antonio International Marlin Tournament 2022 at the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club in Kingston. (PHOTO: Contributed).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Mayberry Investments Limited (MIL) has once again displayed its commitment to the development of sports in Jamaica.

The brokerage firm in alliance with Superstars of Port Antonio (SOPA), has reignited the flames of the SOPA International Marlin Tournament 2022, which will commence on Tuesday, September 27, and will come to a halt on Saturday, October 1.

Mayberry has thrown its ‘line out’ as title sponsor for the exciting tournament, at the launch event at the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club in Kingston recently.

Mayberry is anticipating another successful tournament set to take place at the Errol Flynn Marina located in Port Antonio, Portland.

Christine Benjamin, vice president of sales and client relations at Mayberry, spoke highly of the event, saying that Mayberry was elated to be back onboard the prestigious tournament.

“Our partnership is a commitment to sport and nation-building. Anglers have widely acknowledged the tournament as having the highest marlin catch rate per boat compared to any other event on the island. The prominence and value of this sporting event and the lives it impacts is tremendous. We are elated to be on the journey to grow sport fishing in Jamaica,” Benjamin said.

The people of Portland are set to benefit considerably from the staging of the event as they will get an opportunity to earn. Bobby Stewart, chief executive officer of the Port Antonio Superstars Blue Marlin Tournament, is happy to see the event back after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I am anticipating a rather good and exciting tournament and I’m looking forward to some marvellous catch. It will be great for the people of Portland. We should have three wonderful gruelling days of friendly rivalry,” Stewart asserted.

Anglers will be vying for the top prize of US$100,000 along with varied sectional prizes.

Related Articles

Lifestyle

September 21, 2016 03:03 PM

Lifestyle

September 15, 2016 10:18 AM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded

Business

Sagicor reorganises senior management structure

Sport

Mayberry Superstars Marlin Tournament launched

More From

Sport

See also

Bolt, Thompson-Herah walk runway at New York Fashion Week

Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst

Entertainment

Guyanese makeup artist transforms herself into J’can dancehall acts

Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra

Jamaica News

Campion College student drowns at school

A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.

Jamaica News

Jamaican sniper Lee Boyd Malvo denied parole in the US

…20 years after terrorising DC area

Jamaica News

From growing up in boys’ home to having his own family

A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester

Sport

Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m

World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols