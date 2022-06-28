Mayberry to sponsor JABBFA National Senior Championships | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Mayberry to sponsor JABBFA National Senior Championships | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

JN Money Services gifts Lions Club Dental Clinic with X-Ray machine

Mayberry to sponsor JABBFA National Senior Championships

#TravelTuesdays: First int’l flight touch down at Ian Fleming Airport

Man wanted for questioning in teen mom’s death now in custody

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

Monaco sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on 4-year deal

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

Loop Lens: Day to Night at Jamaica Rum Festival ’22

Tuesday Jun 28

26?C
Loop Sports

2 hrs ago

President of the Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA), Audrey Allwood (2nd left) watches as senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, Dan Theoc (right) signs a sponsorship agreement with the local sporting organisation. Occasion was a recent press conference to announce Mayberry Investments Limited sponsorship of the 2022 JABBFA National Senior Championships. At left is secretary-general and CEO of Jamaica Olympic Association, Ryan Foster. (PHOTO: Contributed).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Mayberry Investments Limited has intensified its commitment to the sporting environment with its newly forged partnership with the Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA).

Mayberry will be the title sponsor for the JABBFA National Senior Championships. The sponsorship is worth $1.5m.

“This effort has our full support, which makes us happy,” said senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, Dan Theoc. “Mayberry has always been a huge proponent of Jamaican sports as a way to empower the youth of the country and uphold the reputation of Jamaica. We also take pleasure in encouraging health and wellbeing, so, fortunately, this sporting event with that particular appeal has come to us.”

Theoc further stated that “we have contributed to this significant endeavor because we understand that the championship is utilized by JABBFA to inspire individuals to actively pursue improved health outcomes and to promote wellness and wellbeing in Jamaica.”

Vice president of the JABBFA, Kirk Frankson, expressed that the organization is elated about the new partnership and also underscored the importance of Mayberry’s investment in their initiative.

“We are delighted to have a strong new partner at our side. After our almost three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are now able to return stronger with Mayberry as our title sponsor,” said Frankson.

The competition, which is slated to commence on July 2, at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston, is a fun, family-friendly event that attracts hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, including bodybuilders, powerlifters, wrestlers, karate practitioners, instructors of group fitness classes and personal trainers.

More than 70 athletes are expected to compete in the championships.

Related Articles

Sport

March 30, 2022 07:03 PM

Sport

July 17, 2021 04:01 PM

Sport

December 1, 2021 08:43 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Death penalty sought for accused in murder of mom and her 4 kids

Jamaica News

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

Our Endz

JN Money Services gifts Lions Club Dental Clinic with X-Ray machine

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Mom of alleged ‘Clans’ member testifies that son is ‘quiet’ and ‘shy’

The mother of Brian Morris, one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, says her son is a law-abiding citizen who is “very shy” and is not capable of being part of a crimin

Sport

‘I gave it my all tonight’ says Briana after 4th at Jamaica trials

“I gave it my all tonight,” said former national junior record holder over 100m, Briana Williams, after placing fourth in the women’s 100m final at the Jamaica trials at the National Stadium on Friday

Sport

Lyles edges Knighton to win 200m win at US Championships

Sha’Carri Richardson did not qualify for Sunday’s 200 final, her only remaining chance to make the U.S. team for the worlds

Sport

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

Yohan Blake, the 2011 World champion, upstaged the big favourite Oblique Seville to win the men’s 100m title.

Jamaica News

Three persons, believed to be Jamaicans, found dead in New York home

Three persons who are said to be from Jamaica, were found dead inside a home in Queens, New York on Friday.
The three included a woman who detectives said had her hands bound together on a bed.

Sport

Shericka Jackson completes sprint double at Jamaica trials

In the men’s 200m, Andrew Hudson scored an easy victory over Yohan Blake to win his first national title

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols