Mayberry to sponsor JABBFA National Senior Championships | Loop Jamaica

Mayberry Investments Limited has intensified its commitment to the sporting environment with its newly forged partnership with the Jamaica Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (JABBFA).

Mayberry will be the title sponsor for the JABBFA National Senior Championships. The sponsorship is worth $1.5m.

“This effort has our full support, which makes us happy,” said senior vice president of investment banking at Mayberry, Dan Theoc. “Mayberry has always been a huge proponent of Jamaican sports as a way to empower the youth of the country and uphold the reputation of Jamaica. We also take pleasure in encouraging health and wellbeing, so, fortunately, this sporting event with that particular appeal has come to us.”

Theoc further stated that “we have contributed to this significant endeavor because we understand that the championship is utilized by JABBFA to inspire individuals to actively pursue improved health outcomes and to promote wellness and wellbeing in Jamaica.”

Vice president of the JABBFA, Kirk Frankson, expressed that the organization is elated about the new partnership and also underscored the importance of Mayberry’s investment in their initiative.

“We are delighted to have a strong new partner at our side. After our almost three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are now able to return stronger with Mayberry as our title sponsor,” said Frankson.

The competition, which is slated to commence on July 2, at the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston, is a fun, family-friendly event that attracts hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, including bodybuilders, powerlifters, wrestlers, karate practitioners, instructors of group fitness classes and personal trainers.

More than 70 athletes are expected to compete in the championships.