Mayers 79, Mujeeb three-for help Barbados Royals make it six from six Loop Jamaica

Barbados Royals made it six wins from as many matches in the men’s edition of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following an eight-wicket victory over Trinbago Knight Riders in Trinidad on Tuesday night.

The Royals won the toss and opted to field first and took full advantage of that decision with their spinners Rahkeem Cornwall and Mujeeb Ur Rahman causing havoc upfront.

Four wickets fell in the first seven overs and the Knight Riders struggled to get back into the game. They were eventually dismissed for 132 off their allotted 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran put up a valiant fight with a battling half-century. He made 52 from 43 balls at the top of the innings.

Sunil Narine of Trinbago Knight Riders bowls during a CPL game against Barbados Royals. (PHOTO: Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via Getty Images).

Chasing a victory target of 133, opener Kyle Mayers hit a blistering 79 as the Royals replied with 136 for two to win the match with 24 balls to spare.

The Queens Park Oval was silenced inside the Powerplay as the Royals took out the Knight Riders’ top order.

Cornwall and the debuting Mujeeb dismissed Tion Webster (11), Colin Munro (1), and Tim Seifert (0) in quick succession to leave Pooran and Kieron Pollard with a major rescue job on their hands.

When Pollard fell for six to Mujeeb straight after the Powerplay all looked lost for the Knight Riders but Pooran and Sunil Narine put together a fine rebuilding partnership to leave the home team well set at 100 for four with five overs to go.

Obed McCoy then bowled Pooran and that wicket signalled the end of the Knight Riders’ fight back.

Narine, batting down the order, made 30 from 31 balls while explosive batsman Andre Russell was dismissed for three.

Mujeeb was the best bowler for the Royals with three for 17 from his four overs. Jason Holder, Cornwall, and McCoy supported with two wickets apiece.

If the Knight Riders were going to have a chance then a lot depended on taking wickets in the Powerplay, and Daryn Dupavillon provided the early joy by clean bowling Cornwall for one.

However, the CPL leading run scorer, Mayers, hit a stunning half-century to guide the Royals to the edge of victory.

Corbin Bosch (33) and Quinton De Kock (15) saw out the remaining runs with minimum fuss to ensure the Royals remain unbeaten.

Barbados Royals remain atop the six-team table with maximum 12 points from six games. Jamaica Tallawahs are in second place on six points from five games while St Lucia Kings hold down third place with four points.

The top three are followed by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (4), Guyana Amazon Warriors (3) and Trinbago Knight Riders (3).

Summarised scores: Barbados Royals 136-2 (Kyle Mayers 79, Corbin Bosch 33 not out; Daryn Dupavillon 2-30). Trinbago Knight Riders 132 (Nicholas Pooran 52, Sunil Narine 30;MujeebUr Rahman 3-17, RahkeemCornwall 2-27).