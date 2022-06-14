Mayor calls on Jamaicans to protect water systems | Loop Jamaica

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, is encouraging Jamaicans to play an active role in safeguarding the environment by protecting the country’s water systems.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation on Thursday, June 9 against the background of World Oceans Day 2022, which was observed on June 8, Mayor Williams said the pollution of the country’s water systems is a major threat to the ocean, the planet’s life support system.

Mr. Williams urged Jamaicans to cease the age-old practice of dumping plastic bags, bottles, and other debris in rivers and gullies, which he said will ultimately end up in the ocean.

“We need to sensitise our people that the disposal of solid waste… in our drains, gullies, and rivers will eventually reach and pollute the ocean. Fish will suffocate when they swallow the plastic bottles, chemicals will make them sick and the pollution will damage the coral reefs and mangroves,” he added.

Mayor Williams implored citizens to take more interest in the preservation of the environment and partner with various organisations and groups “in making this place a better place for future generations”.

“It is important that as Jamaicans we start paying closer attention to the manner in which we treat the ocean. The wanton disposal of solid waste in the rivers and streams and in the ocean must stop,” he said.

World Oceans Day is recognised by the United Nations as a day for celebration of, and action for the ocean.

It was observed under the theme ‘Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean’.