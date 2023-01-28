Mayor Norman Scott urges Prime Minister to reintroduce tax incentive Loop Jamaica

Mayor of Spanish Town and Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation Cllr Norman Scott has called on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to reinstitute tax incentives that will encourage investors to establish businesses in the Old Capital.

Mayor Scott made the special appeal to the Prime Minister during his greeting at the official opening ceremony of the Cari-Med Group Distribution Centre at Bernard Lodge, Spanish Town on January 27, 2023.

The Mayor also urged the Prime Minister, who is a native of Spanish Town, to use his influence to have the Tourism Development Company (TPDCO) move post haste and formally declare the town a tourist destination.

Additionally, Mayor Scott implored Holness to let the people of Portmore decide whether or not the community should become a parish.