Mayor warns Shooters Hill residents rebuilding in danger area | Loop Jamaica

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, is once again warning residents of Shooters Hill in St Andrew to desist from constructing buildings, which goes against the orders of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Some residents of Shooters Hill have started reconstruction work on premises that were damaged during flood rains, which caused major landslides in October last year when 42-year-old Romeo Leechman and his 15-year-old daughter were killed.

The house the pair were living in collapsed under a major landslide.

According to Williams, who was speaking during a recent tour of the neighbouring Habour Heights community, members of the KSAMC are not aware that the residents of Shooters Hill have started construction on their damaged property.

He said the engineering department will make the necessary checks.

“We have said and we did issue a notice, following the landslide there that no building should take place in the Shooters Hill area. That is still in force. We are not encouraging any building in the Shooters Hill area until we have completed the study currently taking place there through this collaboration with ODPEM, Mines and Geology and the University of Chester,” Williams said.

“After that is done it will be scrutinised by us, in collaboration with other agencies and decisions will be taken, land-use decisions will be taken and before that, we are not approving any development in that entire area there.

“We visit the area from time to time so we will ask the engineering department to go out again and check. We did meet with the residents when we went there last time and we thought that we had the consent of the residents there that they would allow no further building activity to take place in that area until the KSAMC is satisfied,” he stated.

According to Williams, the study is being spearheaded by Chester University from the United Kingdom, in collaboration with the Mines and Geology Division, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the Kingston and St Andrew municipality.

He said the study, which is being conducted on the landslide-prone eastern section of Kingston and St Andrew, will provide the KSAMC with land-use guidance for that area. The study was announced shortly after the major landslide in October last year.

“All that research work will be made available to the municipality to inform our land-use policy. To inform what type of work we do there to stabilise in the short term and also what can be done to stabilise the area in the long term.

“In terms of land-use policy, do we allow developments to take place there or do we allow certain types of developments, or if we are allowing certain types of development what engineering work has to accompany that type of development,” Williams said.