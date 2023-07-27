Mbappe rejects transfer talks with Al Hilal Loop Jamaica

Kylian Mbappe has rejected talks with Al Hilal over a possible move to Saudi Arabia, with PSG fearing the France international is planning to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract runs out at the end of the upcoming season.

Officials from Al Hilal have been in Paris hoping to lure Mbappe to the Middle East, with the club offering PSG EUR300-million euros ($332.6-million US dollars) for the France captain.

Mbappe refused to extend his current contract with PSG, prompting the French champions to put the 24-year-old up for sale.