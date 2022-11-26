Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup

Loop Lens: Cr?me de la Cha?ne!

Students encouraged to pursue unconventional STEM careers

Over 100 rounds of ammunition seized in St James

Lewandowski scores at World Cup, Poland beat Saudis 2-0

West Indies draw tour match ahead of 1st test vs Australia

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 to revive World Cup campaign

Curfew imposed in sections of St Catherine

Mamma Mia for Pick 3 Super Challenge Trophy

NBA: Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks knock off Cavs 117-102

Saturday Nov 26

30?C
Loop Sports

13 minutes ago

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the World Cup Group D football match against Denmark, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.

Mbappe put France ahead in the 61st minute and then scored the winner in the 86th with his right thigh as Les Bleus became the first team to advance to the next round.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen equalized for his team with a header in the 68th.

Mbappe scored four goals when France won the World Cup four years ago, including one in the final. He now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

France beat Australia 4-1 in its opening game while the Danes drew 0-0 with Tunisia. The Aussies beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier Saturday.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Mbappe scores 2, France reach knockout stage of World Cup

Lifestyle

Loop Lens: Cr?me de la Cha?ne!

Jamaica News

Students encouraged to pursue unconventional STEM careers

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican ranked among the 10 most influential black Britons

Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.
She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023

FIFA World Cup(TM)

See also

World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t

Jamaica News

Guns, 120 rounds of ammo seized as cops raid most wanted man’s hideout

Cops on the trail of Nesta ‘Grimy Boss’ Morrison

Jamaica News

Search to locate man said to be Ja most wanted gets wider

Land, air and sea effort, said JCF on their social media page

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar sat crying on the bench and later left the stadium limping with a swollen right ankle after Brazil’s 2-0 victory over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday.
Braz

Jamaica News

Holness questions whether PNP is about national interest

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has reacted to the Senate vote on Friday that put paid to the option to extend the present states of emergency (SOEs) that have been on in seven parishes nationally since

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols