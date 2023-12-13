‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen

Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Investigators from the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have charged 36-year-old Sirron Walford, otherwise called ‘McKay’, a security guard of Juno Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon, with several offences, including murder.

Walford is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Joseph McLean.

Walford has also been charged with unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on Juno Crescent in the parish on Thursday, December 7.

From information received about 11:45 am, McLean was at a bar in the community when he was pounced upon by three men who opened gunfire at him. The men then escaped in a motor vehicle.

McLean was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A day after the murder, detectives gathered and verified evidence through interviews, then apprehended Walford on Friday, December 8.

On Tuesday, December 12, Walford was charged after a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

