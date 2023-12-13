‘McKay’ slapped with several charges, including murder, in May Pen Loop Jamaica

Investigators from the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have charged 36-year-old Sirron Walford, otherwise called ‘McKay’, a security guard of Juno Crescent, May Pen, Clarendon, with several offences, including murder.

Walford is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Joseph McLean.

Walford has also been charged with unauthorised possession of prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, and using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on Juno Crescent in the parish on Thursday, December 7.

From information received about 11:45 am, McLean was at a bar in the community when he was pounced upon by three men who opened gunfire at him. The men then escaped in a motor vehicle.

McLean was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A day after the murder, detectives gathered and verified evidence through interviews, then apprehended Walford on Friday, December 8.

On Tuesday, December 12, Walford was charged after a question-and-answer session.

His court date is being finalised.