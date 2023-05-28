McKenzie appeals to civil servants to balance calls for more pay Loop Jamaica

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, is urging public sector workers to temper their demands for increased wages, stating that a single natural disaster could “wipe away” the country’s economic gains.

McKenzie’s comments came while some public sector groups continue to complain of anomalies with their salaries under the public sector wage review, with calls growing in some quarters for revised wage offers in light of the massive increases in the salaries of elected political representatives.

In his remarks at the working session of the National Disaster Risk Management Council meeting at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday, McKenzie said the Government must at all times exercise fiscal responsibility, given the threat the country faces from disasters such as hurricanes.

“Small developing states like Jamaica, where our economy can’t stand any major shock, despite the fact that we’re doing well that some people think that’s how we should get (more) pay, one impact (of a disaster) can literally wipe away all the gains that we have made,” McKenzie warned.

According to him, “the Government has placed the country in a much better position financially, because if we’re impacted tomorrow, the Government doesn’t have to wait for anyone to come to give us some aid.

“We’re in a position that we can find money to respond,” declared McKenzie.

In noting that the current drought conditions, bushfires and road fatalities are already combining to pose significant challenges to strong economic growth, McKenzie is adamant that the Government must ensure that there are enough resources available locally to, among other things, respond to a national emergency brought on by a hurricane, for example.

He said when droughts, bushfires and road fatalities are placed “in the mix”, with “what is reported to be an active hurricane season, then it means our job to shape our response capabilities must be at a stage where at least we are able to provide service.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year.

The NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

Of those, five to nine could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including one to four major hurricanes (category three, four or five, with winds of 111 mph or higher).