McKenzie condemns ‘brazen’ murder of politician in evening traffic | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has strongly condemned Thursday’s murder of Lennox Hines, councillor-caretaker for the Southboro Division in St Catherine Thursday afternoon.

“This is absolutely brazen and brutal. While the motive for this heinous crime is yet unknown, it is clear to me that these criminals who shot Mr Hines down in the evening traffic on Marcus Garvey Drive wanted to make a public show of the evil that they committed.

“It is another terrible example of the violence that is afflicting our society, and the combined determination of the security forces and ordinary citizens right across the country is critical to turning this situation around,” McKenzie said in a release late Thursday.

Hines was shot dead while travelling home from work with two other occupants in his vehicle. One of the other occupants was also shot and injured in the attack, which the police said was carried out by men on a motorcycle.

The local government minister expressed “great sorrow” to Hine’s fianc?e and children. He said they are in total shock at this time.

“I also want to express heartfelt condolences to the people of the Southboro Division, to whom he was very close. Mr Hines served as councillor caretaker for the Division since 2014 and proved to be an enthusiastic and dedicated student of the system of local government, and the fixity of purpose required for effective service. He established an office in the Division, and outside of his regular presence in the Division, was there every Saturday to serve the needs of the people,” McKenzie said.

According to the local government minister, Hines was the “embodiment of sincerity in service”, and was waiting for the opportunity to become their official representative.

“Sadly, he has been savagely torn away from his family and from the wider community. I pray for comfort and healing for his family in the difficult days to come, and I hope and trust that his killers will be brought to justice,” he said.

The People’s National Party’s General Secretary, Dr Dayton Campbell, has also expressed sympathies to the family and colleagues of the JLP councillor-caretaker.

Campbell noted the tragic circumstances that led to his death, and called for the perpetrators of the murder to be swiftly brought to justice.