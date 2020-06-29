If Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has his way, then a road in the Mineral Heights division will be named after late former May Pen Mayor and councillor for the Mineral Heights division, Milton Brown. During his tribute at Brown’s…
Home » Latest News » McKenzie pledges support for road in honour of late Milton Brown
McKenzie pledges support for road in honour of late Milton Brown
If Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie has his way, then a road in the Mineral Heights division will be named after late former May Pen Mayor and councillor for the Mineral Heights division, Milton Brown. During his tribute at Brown’s…