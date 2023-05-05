McKenzie warns against drug use in new Falmouth Homeless Shelter Loop Jamaica

McKenzie warns against drug use in new Falmouth Homeless Shelter
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
9 hrs ago

Desmond McKenzie (file photo)

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, has issued a stern warning that there will be a zero-tolerance approach to the use of illegal drugs at the Falmouth Homeless Shelter which was officially opened in the Trelawny capital on Friday.

McKenzie said the use of illegal substance has been detected in some similar facilities, but warned at Falmouth that anyone found in breach of the policy will be taken to the nearby police station.

He was addressed the opening ceremony at the facility.

“Anybody who is found with drugs in the facility, it means (that) you have sense, so you go across the road and deal with the police on that.

“Being homeless is not an excuse to be engaged in that kind of activity, and this place was not built for that. So we are not going to tolerate it,” he warned.

He stressed that persons should exhibit good behaviour when they go to the shelter.

The local government minister charged that the users of the shelter should protect the facility.

It is designed to accommodate 20 persons.

