McKinsey partner sees opportunities in healthcare, tech for BPO sector | Loop Jamaica

The Global Services Sector (GSS) has witnessed the establishment of 12 new sites, employed nearly 10,000 more workers and increased earnings to more than US$850 million annually since COVID-19 was first reported in Jamaica. While commendable, president of the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ), Gloria Henry, said the industry wants more.

To this end, the GSAJ is working with their partners in large-scale business operations to offer more senior positions in the sector.

The GSAJ represents the industry commonly known as the business process outsourcing sector (BPO).

According to Henry, this will help with the absorption of value-added skills such as data analytics, legal research, project management, content development, logistics and information technology.

Henry also wants more focus to be placed on Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in academia.

The GSAJ president was speaking during the Outsource2Jamaica Glance event at the Pegasus Hotel in Kingston recently. Outsource2Jamaica is a biennial event aimed at promoting the sector and facilitating inward missions to Jamaica.

Similarly, Pranay Gupta, a partner at management and consulting firm McKinsey & Company believes there is potential for the emergence of more disruptive smaller companies such as those that offer healthcare, which challenges the existing ways of doing work.

There are other sectors too that can leverage upcoming technologies like automation and artificial intelligence. He wants to see broad investment in education so that persons can be equipped with the skills for these sectors.

“Those types of specialised skills like nursing or teaching folks how to write codes, application development testing capabilities are the types of things where I think investment would be very helpful,” said Gupta who was the guest speaker at Outsource2Jamaica Glance.

There was also a panel discussion on “Logistics and Information Technology” and another on “Shared Services”. Both chairman of the HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Alvin Wint, and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill gave a special address.

The GSAJ president said the achievement over the last two years is a testament to the sector’s resilience and steadfast workforce, which have proven to be very useful in the resurgence of Jamaica’s economy. She assured that sector leaders will continue to listen and learn as they are committed to improving the industry for the benefit of workers and stakeholders.

Jamaica currently hosts about 100 firms, employing over 52,000 persons. The industry has expanded outside of Montego Bay to almost islandwide, with Kingston especially witnessing significant investments in the construction of sites in recent years. Henry credits the progressive growth of the industry to a few entrepreneurial visionaries who have led the charge.

Over the years, the industry has accomplished several feats which have contributed to Jamaica being a trend-setter in the global industry. Among other things, industry leaders lobbied for more voice supported services, cybercrime legislation and for HEART to revise and continuously develop its curriculum to meet the growing demands of the sector.

“We know we are doing something right when unsolicited investors are seeking out Jamaica. We are doing more and getting closer to that sweet spot as we continue to diversify our portfolio of services offered in Jamaica,” Henry told stakeholders and government officials who gathered for the event.